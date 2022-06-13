HOPR (HOPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.52 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and $704,538.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00396681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00518477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

