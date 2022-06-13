Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,905 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.89. 5,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,653. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.86 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

