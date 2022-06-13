Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 185,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

KRBN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,225. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

