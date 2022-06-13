Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alleghany worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Y traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $833.92. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,239. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $837.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.06.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

