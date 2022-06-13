Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,797 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.96. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

