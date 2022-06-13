Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169,243 shares during the quarter. Wendy’s accounts for 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Wendy’s worth $37,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 14,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

