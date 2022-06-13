Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Markel by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Markel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $30.59 on Monday, hitting $1,300.30. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,394.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

