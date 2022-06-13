Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Inter Parfums worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,727. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.