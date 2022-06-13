Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 30,865 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up about 1.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Howard Hughes worth $74,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

HHC traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,888. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

