Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 7,951 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group accounts for 1.2% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Associated Capital Group worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

AC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,779.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,910. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.