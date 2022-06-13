Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Position Boosted by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 616,161 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 1,371,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

HIII stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,470. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

