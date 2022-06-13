Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

