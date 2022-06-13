Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $344,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Icapital Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

