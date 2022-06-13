Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 330,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

