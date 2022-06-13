Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

