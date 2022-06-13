Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $40.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $58.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

