Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $223.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.09 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

