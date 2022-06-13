Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $186.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

