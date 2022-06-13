Idle Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $946.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00387640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,168,199 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

