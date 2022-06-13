iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.
IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $28.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.