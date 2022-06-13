iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

