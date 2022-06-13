Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 38% This Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $181.03 or 0.00772939 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $117.82 million and $25.93 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00382625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00512642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

