Immix Biopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 14th. Immix Biopharma had issued 4,200,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.43 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

