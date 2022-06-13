Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Raised to €25.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.