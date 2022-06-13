Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $70.55 on Friday. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 396.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

