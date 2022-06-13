Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $92.03 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

