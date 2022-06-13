Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $92.03 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.
About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
