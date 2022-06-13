Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,705 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,769,000 after buying an additional 189,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.