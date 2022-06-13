Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 8,704 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.51 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

