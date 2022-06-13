Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $31.64 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after buying an additional 1,649,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.95 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49.

