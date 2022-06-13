Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

