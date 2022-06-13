Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $63.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

