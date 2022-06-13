Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 32,170 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.