Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 73,448 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,448 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 2.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $24.79.

