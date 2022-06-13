Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.85 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

