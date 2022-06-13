Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,781,297. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

