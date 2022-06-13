Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.60. 34,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

