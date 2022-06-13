International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IMAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,664. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAQ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $278,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

