Internet of People Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027353 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

