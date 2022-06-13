Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

VKI opened at $9.36 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

