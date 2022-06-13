Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.