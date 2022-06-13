Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Cut by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $635,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 7,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

