Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 147,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

