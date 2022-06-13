Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 48,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.