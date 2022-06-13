Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Harbour Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $11.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.02. 2,073,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,846,250. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.