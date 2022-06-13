Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.84 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.21 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

