Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VVR opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 260,376 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

