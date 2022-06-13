Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
VVR opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
