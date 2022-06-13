Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PSCC opened at $98.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $112.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

