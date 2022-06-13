Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

VGM opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.