Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,710,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,500,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

