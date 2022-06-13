iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after buying an additional 81,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.43. 21,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,562. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.