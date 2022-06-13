iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,053 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $119,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

